Mankind Pharma Ltd soars 2.96%, Gains for third straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd soars 2.96%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2580.7, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.27% gain in NIFTY and a 1.65% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2580.7, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25125.75. The Sensex is at 82155.87, up 0.36%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has dropped around 3.36% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21969.5, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2586.9, up 2.94% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is up 11.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.27% gain in NIFTY and a 1.65% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 57.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

