Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 3478.20 crore

Net profit of Hexaware Technologies declined 8.47% to Rs 291.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 318.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 3478.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3154.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.39% to Rs 1369.20 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 1176.40 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 13430.40 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 11974.40 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3478.203154.40 10 13430.4011974.40 12 OPM %10.8615.55 -14.2315.28 - PBDT560.30493.30 14 2199.201839.10 20 PBT436.60417.00 5 1837.901560.30 18 NP291.90318.90 -8 1369.201176.40 16

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 59.06% in the December 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 29.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 2.25% in the December 2025 quarter

India Homes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

