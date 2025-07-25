Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 37.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.08% to Rs 3260.70 croreNet profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 37.99% to Rs 379.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 275.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 3260.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2935.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3260.702935.50 11 OPM %12.4014.69 -PBDT543.50448.30 21 PBT468.30379.60 23 NP379.90275.30 38
