Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 37.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 37.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 11.08% to Rs 3260.70 crore

Net profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 37.99% to Rs 379.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 275.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 3260.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2935.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3260.702935.50 11 OPM %12.4014.69 -PBDT543.50448.30 21 PBT468.30379.60 23 NP379.90275.30 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 46.06% in the June 2025 quarter

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 46.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 7.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 7.32% in the June 2025 quarter

eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 26.94% in the June 2025 quarter

eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 26.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit rises 70.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit rises 70.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon