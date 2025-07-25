IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 46.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.57% to Rs 839.85 croreNet profit of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust declined 46.06% to Rs 72.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 839.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 835.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales839.85835.13 1 OPM %82.8890.84 -PBDT349.43419.41 -17 PBT74.01146.12 -49 NP72.37134.16 -46
