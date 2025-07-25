Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 0.54% to Rs 58.19 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 11.01% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 58.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales58.1957.88 1 OPM %8.4712.89 -PBDT11.6011.66 -1 PBT10.8310.02 8 NP8.177.36 11

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

