Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit rises 70.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 423.57 croreNet profit of Saurashtra Cement rose 70.89% to Rs 16.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 423.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 385.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales423.57385.80 10 OPM %8.225.99 -PBDT37.2825.03 49 PBT26.5914.74 80 NP16.859.86 71
