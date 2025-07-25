Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 7.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 7.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 62.99 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 7.32% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 62.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales62.9959.21 6 OPM %31.4243.44 -PBDT30.0926.80 12 PBT24.2024.99 -3 NP19.1220.63 -7

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

