Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 7.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 62.99 croreNet profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 7.32% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 62.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales62.9959.21 6 OPM %31.4243.44 -PBDT30.0926.80 12 PBT24.2024.99 -3 NP19.1220.63 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content