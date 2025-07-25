eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 26.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.52% to Rs 934.56 croreNet profit of eClerx Services rose 26.94% to Rs 141.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.52% to Rs 934.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 781.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales934.56781.92 20 OPM %23.6021.28 -PBDT224.95179.56 25 PBT188.06147.91 27 NP141.68111.61 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content