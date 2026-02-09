Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

Volumes soar at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

EID Parry (India) Ltd recorded volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8441 shares

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, SRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 February 2026.

EID Parry (India) Ltd recorded volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8441 shares. The stock gained 2.88% to Rs.906.15. Volumes stood at 4413 shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 9.47 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76267 shares. The stock rose 0.45% to Rs.995.15. Volumes stood at 22647 shares in the last session.

 

Blue Star Ltd clocked volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33156 shares. The stock gained 2.36% to Rs.1,925.85. Volumes stood at 6209 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe on top as Oman lose 5 on just 27

Qualcomm's 2nm chip design tape-out

Qualcomm's 2nm tape-out adds momentum to India's semiconductor mission

Sanae Takaichi

World stocks climb, Nikkei soars on Japan PM Takaichi's big poll win

Stock Market LIVE, February 9, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex jumps 485 pts; Nifty ends at 25,867 amid broad-based buying; SMIDs shine

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

FD left without a Will? Here's how children, grandchildren can claim money

City Union Bank Ltd clocked volume of 8.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.48% to Rs.291.60. Volumes stood at 57698 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd saw volume of 55262 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12231 shares. The stock increased 1.76% to Rs.2,954.00. Volumes stood at 908 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JK Tyre Inds jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 295% YoY to Rs 208 cr

JK Tyre Inds jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 295% YoY to Rs 208 cr

KRN Heat Exchanger surges after PAT increases over 65% YoY in Q3

KRN Heat Exchanger surges after PAT increases over 65% YoY in Q3

Sterlite Tech jumps after board clears promoter warrant issue

Sterlite Tech jumps after board clears promoter warrant issue

SMS Pharma edges higher after Q3 PAT rises nearly 29% YoY

SMS Pharma edges higher after Q3 PAT rises nearly 29% YoY

Ram Ratna Wires climbs after Q3 PAT surges 73% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Ram Ratna Wires climbs after Q3 PAT surges 73% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance