Volumes soar at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, SRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 February 2026.
EID Parry (India) Ltd recorded volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8441 shares. The stock gained 2.88% to Rs.906.15. Volumes stood at 4413 shares in the last session.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 9.47 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76267 shares. The stock rose 0.45% to Rs.995.15. Volumes stood at 22647 shares in the last session.
Blue Star Ltd clocked volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33156 shares. The stock gained 2.36% to Rs.1,925.85. Volumes stood at 6209 shares in the last session.
City Union Bank Ltd clocked volume of 8.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.48% to Rs.291.60. Volumes stood at 57698 shares in the last session.
SRF Ltd saw volume of 55262 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12231 shares. The stock increased 1.76% to Rs.2,954.00. Volumes stood at 908 shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST