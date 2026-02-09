Monday, February 09, 2026 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JK Tyre Inds jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 295% YoY to Rs 208 cr

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

JK Tyre & Industries rallied 4.90% to Rs 569 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 294.96% to Rs 207.75 crore on a 14.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,222.96 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 358.10 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 97.94 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional loss items of Rs 104.02 crore during the quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 583 crore in Q3 FY26, up 74.03% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 13.8% during the period under review.

 

The company said domestic business recorded healthy double-digit growth of 16% YoY, driven by a 12% rise in the replacement segment and a strong 27% growth in the OEM segment. Exports remained resilient despite geopolitical uncertainties impacting global markets.

Raghupati Singhania, chairman & managing director (CMD), said that "JK Tyre delivered a robust performance in Q3, on the back of healthy automobile demand supported by GST-led reforms, festive season momentum, and positive rural sentiments. Strong traction across both OEM and replacement segments once again underscores customers enduring trust in the JK Tyre brand.

During the quarter, the company successfully completed the merger of Cavendish Industries (CIL) with JK Tyre, following the receipt of all statutory approvals. Acquired in 2016 from Kesoram Industries, CIL has undergone a remarkable transformation under JK Tyres leadership. Through sustained technical, financial, and managerial support, capacity utilization was scaled from around 30% to over 95%, making this JK Tyres yet another successful turnaround, after Vikrant Tyres and JK Tornel, Mexico.

JK Tyres international subsidiary, JK Tornel (Mexico), also delivered a significant improvement in financial performance during the quarter, further strengthening the companys consolidated results. We enter Q4 with strong confidence, supported by healthy demand across segments and favorable macro tailwinds such as positive consumer sentiment and lower interest rates. We remain optimistic that this momentum will extend into FY27.

JK Tyre & Industries develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes automotive tires, tubes, flaps, and retreads. The company sells its tires to vehicle manufacturers for fitment in original equipment and in replacement markets worldwide.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

