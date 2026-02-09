Kalyan Jewellers rallies after Q3 PAT jumps 90% YoY
Kalyan Jewellers India zoomed 10.52% to Rs 419.75 after its consolidated net profit surged 90.24% to Rs 416.29 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by a 42.17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,343.4 crore compared to the same period last year.
Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 601.4 crore, up 104.83% as against Rs 293.6 crore posted in Q3 FY25.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 74.53% year-on-year to Rs 750.5 crore in Q3 FY26. The EBITDA margin also improved, reaching 7.3% compared to 5.9% in the same period last year.
The companys consolidated revenue climbed approximately 42% YoY, driven by robust festive demand, strong same-store sales growth (SSSG), and sharp traction in its digital platform, Candere.
The companys India operations witnessed revenue growth of approximately 42% during Q3 FY26 as compared to Q3 FY25, driven primarily by strong festive demand. Demand after Diwali remained resilient despite volatility in gold prices, with growth broad-based across both plain gold and studded jewellery segments. The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 27%.
International operations recorded revenue growth of approximately 36% YoY during the quarter. In the Middle East, revenue rose approximately 28% in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25, largely driven by strong same-store sales growth. International markets contributed approximately 11% to the companys consolidated revenue during the quarter.
The companys digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue growth of approximately 147% during the quarter as compared to the same period during the last year.
During the quarter, the company launched 21 Kalyan showroom.
Kalyan Jewellers India is a leading international retail jewellery chain, into the manufacture and retailing of primarily gold and precious stone studded jewelleries.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST