Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 47.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.55% to Rs 81.98 croreNet profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 47.12% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 81.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales81.9860.93 35 OPM %2.603.23 -PBDT2.241.73 29 PBT1.531.03 49 NP1.531.04 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content