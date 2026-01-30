Nippon Life gains as Q3 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 404 crore

Nippon Life India Asset Management added 3.72% to Rs 891.90 after its consolidated net profit jumped 36.74% to Rs 403.90 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 295.36 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income jumped 29.38% to Rs 780.55 crore in the third quarter of FY26, as against Rs 603.30 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 36.01% to Rs 532.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter from Rs 391.71 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Total expenses added 17.10% to Rs 247.78 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 211.59 crore in Q3 FY25.

As on 31 December 2025, NAM Indias assets under management stood at Rs 8.16 trillion (US$ 90.7 billion).

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, NIMFs average assets under management stood at Rs 7.01 trillion (US$ 78.0 billion) up 23% YoY.

NIMF has one of the largest retail assets in the Industry, at Rs 2.01 trillion (US$ 22.3 billion). Retail assets contributed 28% to NIMFs AUM vs Industry average of 27%.

In Q3 FY26, high networth individual (HNI) AUM at Rs 2.27 trillion (US$ 25.2 billion), up 34% YoY & market share up 109 bps YoY. Sustained market share gain for 16 successive quarters.

In Q3 FY26, Corporate AUM stood at Rs 2.84 trillion (US$ 31.6 billion), up 23% YoY, with a market share gain of 6 bps YoY.

NIMFs AUM from Beyond the Top 30 cities (B-30) reached Rs 1.41 trillion (US$ 15.7 billion), growing 20% YoY and representing 19.9% of NIMFs total AUM, compared with 18.4% for the industry.

Quarterly systematic flows at NIMF rose 11% YoY to Rs 109.8 billion (US$ 1.2 billion), resulting in an annualized systematic book of Rs 451 billion (US$ 5.0 billion).

NIMF continues to be one of the largest ETF players, with AUM of Rs 2.09 trillion (US$ 23.3 billion) and a market share of 20.31%.

Nippon India AIF offers Category II and III Alternative Investment Funds, with a total commitment of Rs 89.2 billion (US$ 1.0 billion) across various schemes, marking a 28% YoY increase.

Digital purchase transactions rose to 4.32 million in Q3 FY26, up from 4.08 million in Q3 FY25. Digital channel contributed 77% to new purchase transactions in Q3 FY26.

Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, NAM India, said We continue to improve our market share with the highest increase in the Industry in 9M FY26. Also, our Equity Net Sales and SIP market share, both remain well above Equity AUM market share. Industry SIP flows touched another all-time high in December-2025. We remain humbled to have the trust of 22.7 mn unique investors i.e. over 1 in every 3 mutual fund investors highest in the Industry.

Nippon Life India Asset Mgt. is engaged in managing mutual funds including exchange traded funds (ETFs); managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investment funds and pension funds; and offshore funds and advisory mandates.

