Karma Energy standalone net profit declines 34.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 3.06 croreNet profit of Karma Energy declined 34.41% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.062.40 28 OPM %-2.948.33 -PBDT0.591.26 -53 PBT0.090.79 -89 NP0.610.93 -34
