Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 44.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 227.15 croreNet profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 44.46% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 227.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 165.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales227.15165.85 37 OPM %11.3911.04 -PBDT22.4515.04 49 PBT19.6412.93 52 NP14.7210.19 44
