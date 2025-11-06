Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 44.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 44.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 227.15 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 44.46% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 227.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 165.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales227.15165.85 37 OPM %11.3911.04 -PBDT22.4515.04 49 PBT19.6412.93 52 NP14.7210.19 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

