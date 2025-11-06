Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 36.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.36% to Rs 130.70 croreNet profit of Talbros Engineering rose 36.53% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.36% to Rs 130.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales130.70102.62 27 OPM %11.0911.91 -PBDT11.409.34 22 PBT8.406.44 30 NP6.544.79 37
