Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 504.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.90% to Rs 582.65 croreNet profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 504.26% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 582.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 555.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales582.65555.43 5 OPM %10.546.14 -PBDT53.0125.54 108 PBT28.904.59 530 NP18.433.05 504
