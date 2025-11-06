Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worth Peripherals standalone net profit rises 51.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Worth Peripherals standalone net profit rises 51.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 53.42 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals rose 51.31% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 53.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales53.4249.21 9 OPM %8.917.68 -PBDT7.155.41 32 PBT5.934.23 40 NP4.633.06 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

