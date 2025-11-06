Worth Peripherals standalone net profit rises 51.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 53.42 croreNet profit of Worth Peripherals rose 51.31% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 53.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales53.4249.21 9 OPM %8.917.68 -PBDT7.155.41 32 PBT5.934.23 40 NP4.633.06 51
