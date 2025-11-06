NCC standalone net profit declines 37.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.17% to Rs 3726.44 croreNet profit of NCC declined 37.12% to Rs 100.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.17% to Rs 3726.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4444.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3726.444444.98 -16 OPM %7.459.03 -PBDT172.50271.69 -37 PBT117.02217.83 -46 NP100.96160.55 -37
