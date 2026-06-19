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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco commissions aluminium bicycle component manufacturing unit at Chakan, Pune

Hindalco commissions aluminium bicycle component manufacturing unit at Chakan, Pune

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Hindalco Industries has commissioned an aluminium bicycle component manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune, Maharashtra. The facility will manufacture aluminium bicycle components, including frames, rigid forks, handlebars and wheel rims, for supply to domestic and international customers.

The facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing and finishing capabilities and has an annual production capacity of approximately 5,00,000 frames and forks, 7,50,000 handlebars, and 8,00,000 pairs of wheel rims.

The project is part of the Company's strategy to expand its portfolio of value-added aluminium products and mobility-related applications.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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