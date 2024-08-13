NMDC Q1 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 1,984 cr

The state-owned miner's net profit (from continuing operations) jumped 20.25% to Rs 1,984.19 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,650.07 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell marginally to 5,377.80 crore in the June quarter as compared with Rs 5,394.66 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax advanced 19.42% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,628.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. EBITDA stood at Rs 2,725crore in the June quarter, registering a growth of 19.73% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 51% in Q1 FY25, as compared to 42% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The companys revenue from iron ore business were at Rs 5,342.33 crore (up 0.35% YoY) while income from pellet ,other mineral and services came in at Rs 35.47 crore (down 50.01% YoY) during the period under review.

The PSU miner's iron ore production declined by 14.15% to 91.89 lakh tonnes (MT) Q1 FY25 as against 107.03 LT produced in Q1 FY24. Iron ore sales in the June quarter was at 100.73 LT, registering de-growth of 8.22% as compared to 109.75 LT recorded in the same period a year ago.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of June 2024, the Government of India held 60.79% stake in the firm.

Shares of NMDC slipped 2.18% to Rs 224.60 on the BSE.

