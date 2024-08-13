Hindalco Industries inducts Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla as directors

Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla joined the boards of the Group's flagship companies, Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, in 2023. They were also appointed as Directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, the apex body responsible for providing strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group's businesses.

The Board of Hindalco Industries at its meeting held today, inducted Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as Directors.