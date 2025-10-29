Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 0.89%, rises for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 0.89%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 856.5, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.42% in last one year as compared to a 7.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.77% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 856.5, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 26073. The Sensex is at 85031.23, up 0.48%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 12.41% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10596.2, up 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 858.35, up 0.54% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 24.42% in last one year as compared to a 7.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.77% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 28.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

