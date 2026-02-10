United Breweries Ltd soars 1.91%, rises for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1562.9, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% fall in NIFTY and a 3.27% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1562.9, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25984.15. The Sensex is at 84465.17, up 0.48%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 3.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52047.3, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41317 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 106.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

