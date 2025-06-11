Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 31.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.19% to Rs 1241.43 croreNet profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 31.28% to Rs 151.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.19% to Rs 1241.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 991.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.99% to Rs 408.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 340.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 4473.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3434.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1241.43991.61 25 4473.333434.67 30 OPM %74.9573.03 -73.9772.52 - PBDT224.86168.78 33 629.87493.05 28 PBT203.89154.96 32 555.85454.62 22 NP151.61115.49 31 408.24340.23 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content