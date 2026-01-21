Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 2.31% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 15.32% to Rs 86.35 croreNet profit of Chembond Chemicals declined 2.31% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 86.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales86.3574.88 15 OPM %14.3019.23 -PBDT13.2314.36 -8 PBT11.9213.41 -11 NP9.749.97 -2
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:32 PM IST