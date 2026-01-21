Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 2.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.32% to Rs 86.35 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals declined 2.31% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 86.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.86.3574.8814.3019.2313.2314.3611.9213.419.749.97

