Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2615.2, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.19% in last one year as compared to a 25.29% gain in NIFTY and a 11.61% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2615.2, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24286.75. The Sensex is at 79768.15, down 0.2%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added around 3.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59349.6, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2618.35, up 0.07% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down 2.19% in last one year as compared to a 25.29% gain in NIFTY and a 11.61% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 60.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News