Hindustan Zinc approves NCD issuance up to Rs 1,400 cr
Hindustan Zinc has approved the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 1400 crore, which are to be issued in following 2 (two) separately transferable and redeemable principal parts: (i) Rs 420 crore (STRPP 1); and (ii) Rs 980 crore (STRPP 2), where the cumulative principal amount of the STRPPs shall not exceed Rs 1400 crore.
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST