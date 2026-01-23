Friday, January 23, 2026 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc approves NCD issuance up to Rs 1,400 cr

Hindustan Zinc approves NCD issuance up to Rs 1,400 cr

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc has approved the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 1400 crore, which are to be issued in following 2 (two) separately transferable and redeemable principal parts: (i) Rs 420 crore (STRPP 1); and (ii) Rs 980 crore (STRPP 2), where the cumulative principal amount of the STRPPs shall not exceed Rs 1400 crore.

Indigo drops after Q3 PAT skid 77% YoY to Rs 550 cr

Wall Street Extends Rally as Easing Greenland Tensions Boost Sentiment; Gold, Tech Stocks Lead Gains

INR extends rebound although upside seen limited by muted cues from local equities

AXISCADES Tech jumps on $1 mn multi-year hyperscaler audio testing win

Coforge posts over 33% sequential drop in Q3 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

