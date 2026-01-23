Coforge posts over 33% sequential drop in Q3 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

Coforge has reported 33.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 250.2 crore despite a 5.1% increase in gross revenues to Rs 4,188.1 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26.

In dollar terms, the revenue was higher by 3.5% while in constant currency terms, it rose by 4.4% sequentially.

EBIT improved by 0.6% to Rs 559.4 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 556.3 crore in Q2 FY26. EBIT margin for Q3 FY26 was 13.4% as against 14% in Q2 FY26.

The company recorded an exceptional expense of Rs 147.6 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 384.2 crore, down by 31.2% from Rs 558.2 crore in Q2 FY26.

The board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, and the record date for this payout will be 31 January 2026.

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer and executive director, Coforge, said: A 5.1% sequential growth in Q3 during a seasonally weak quarter, 28.5% YoY growth, six large deals signed in this quarter, a 30% YoY increase in next twelve-month executable order book, and a robust large deals pipeline gives us the confidence of maintaining our strong and sustained growth through both FY26 and FY27.

Furthermore, the $ 2 billion core of data, cloud and Al led engineering that will be created after Coforge and Encora come together, sets us up for sustained outperformance in the years to come."

Coforge is a global tech services and solutions provider, that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients.

The scrip shed 0.09% to currently trade at Rs 1685.90 on the BSE.

