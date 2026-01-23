AXISCADES Tech jumps on $1 mn multi-year hyperscaler audio testing win

AXISCADES Technologies hit an upper liit of 5% at Rs 1156.10 after the company announced fresh wins in its ESAI division through its subsidiary Mistral Solutions.

The company said the strategic contract pertains to testing audio products for a hyperscaler customer at the newly established Acoustic Lab at its Aeroland facility in Bengaluru. The pilot order is multi-year in nature and is valued at about $1 mn.

AXISCADES said the engagement is expected to create additional opportunities in innovative audio product development. The scope includes small form factor audio products featuring advanced spatial audio processing, custom silicon for superior noise cancellation, and seamless integration with AI to enable proactive and ambient AI experiences.

Commenting on the development, Manikandan, CEO, Mistral Solutions said "This is the result of our efforts to expand beyond our traditional base of TI and Qualcomm ecosystem and add the global majors to our customer list by setting up exclusive facilities for them and forge long term relationship."

Bengaluru-based AXISCADES is an end-to-end technology and product engineering company operating across aerospace, defence and ESAI domains, with capabilities spanning the full product development lifecycle.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 88.82% year-on-year to Rs 23.13 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 12.25 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.97% YoY to Rs 299.06 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $31.6 million, up 9.3% YoY.

