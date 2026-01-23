Friday, January 23, 2026 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES Tech jumps on $1 mn multi-year hyperscaler audio testing win

AXISCADES Tech jumps on $1 mn multi-year hyperscaler audio testing win

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

AXISCADES Technologies hit an upper liit of 5% at Rs 1156.10 after the company announced fresh wins in its ESAI division through its subsidiary Mistral Solutions.

The company said the strategic contract pertains to testing audio products for a hyperscaler customer at the newly established Acoustic Lab at its Aeroland facility in Bengaluru. The pilot order is multi-year in nature and is valued at about $1 mn.

AXISCADES said the engagement is expected to create additional opportunities in innovative audio product development. The scope includes small form factor audio products featuring advanced spatial audio processing, custom silicon for superior noise cancellation, and seamless integration with AI to enable proactive and ambient AI experiences.

 

Commenting on the development, Manikandan, CEO, Mistral Solutions said "This is the result of our efforts to expand beyond our traditional base of TI and Qualcomm ecosystem and add the global majors to our customer list by setting up exclusive facilities for them and forge long term relationship."

Bengaluru-based AXISCADES is an end-to-end technology and product engineering company operating across aerospace, defence and ESAI domains, with capabilities spanning the full product development lifecycle.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 88.82% year-on-year to Rs 23.13 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 12.25 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.97% YoY to Rs 299.06 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $31.6 million, up 9.3% YoY.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge posts over 33% sequential drop in Q3 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

Coforge posts over 33% sequential drop in Q3 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Falls 4.73%

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Falls 4.73%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 3.25%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 3.25%

Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty ends above 25,250; VIX slides 3.12%

Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty ends above 25,250; VIX slides 3.12%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersTata Steel Stock Trading StrategyPersonal Finance