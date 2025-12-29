Monday, December 29, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.61%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.61%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 33.28% over last one month compared to 5.33% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 1.61% today to trade at Rs 647. The BSE Metal index is up 0.76% to quote at 35930.97. The index is up 5.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.44% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 1.16% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 23.05 % over last one year compared to the 8.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 33.28% over last one month compared to 5.33% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 93746 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 656.25 on 29 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stocks Finish Mixed Day but Cap Strong Holiday Week as Gold Shares Shine

Stocks Finish Mixed Day but Cap Strong Holiday Week as Gold Shares Shine

INR recovers slightly above Rs 90/$ mark in opening trades

INR recovers slightly above Rs 90/$ mark in opening trades

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Arvind Fashions to acquire balance stake in Arvind Youth Brands

Arvind Fashions to acquire balance stake in Arvind Youth Brands

Jindal Steel to double structural steel capacity at its Raigarh facility

Jindal Steel to double structural steel capacity at its Raigarh facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon