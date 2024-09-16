Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 502.4, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.91% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.45% spurt in the Nifty Metal index. Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 502.4, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25372.35. The Sensex is at 82952.82, up 0.07%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has risen around 1.35% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9370.65, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

