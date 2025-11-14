Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 69.19 croreNet loss of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reported to Rs 43.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 27.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 69.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales69.1958.18 19 OPM %9.583.16 -PBDT6.010.09 6578 PBT3.84-2.28 LP NP-43.3027.29 PL
