Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 69.19 crore

Net loss of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reported to Rs 43.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 27.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 69.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales69.1958.18 19 OPM %9.583.16 -PBDT6.010.09 6578 PBT3.84-2.28 LP NP-43.3027.29 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

