Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 26.03 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Multi Pap reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 26.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.0324.00 8 OPM %6.72-0.13 -PBDT1.83-0.64 LP PBT0.79-1.73 LP NP0.83-1.83 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

