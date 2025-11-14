Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Khandelwal Extractions declined 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.22 -32 OPM %26.6740.91 -PBDT0.090.13 -31 PBT0.080.12 -33 NP0.060.12 -50
