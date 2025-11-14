Sawaca Enterprises standalone net profit declines 62.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.58% to Rs 5.70 croreNet profit of Sawaca Enterprises declined 62.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 81.58% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.7030.95 -82 OPM %-13.860.97 -PBDT0.420.69 -39 PBT0.350.68 -49 NP0.190.50 -62
