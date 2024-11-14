Hira Automobile standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 58.03 croreNet profit of Hira Automobile rose 37.04% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 58.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales58.0362.79 -8 OPM %4.774.12 -PBDT0.840.68 24 PBT0.500.34 47 NP0.370.27 37
