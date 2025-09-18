Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hoi and EaseMyTrip enter strategic partnership

Hoi and EaseMyTrip enter strategic partnership

Image

Sep 18 2025

To launch India's first-of-its-kind Smart Kiosk Rewards Program for airport passengers

Hoi, India's pioneering travel-tech platform revolutionising airport experiences, has announced a strategic partnership with EaseMyTrip, one of the leading online travel-tech platforms, to launch India's first-of-its-kind Smart Kiosk Rewards Program. This innovative initiative transforms routine airport dining into a value-driven travel experience, addressing the dual challenges of airport wait times and travel cost optimisation.

The program leverages Hoi's cutting-edge contactless food-ordering kiosks across Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and Goa's Manohar International Airport, enabling passengers to bypass traditional queues while earning instant travel rewards. Every kiosk order generates an immediate Rs 500 EaseMyTrip coupon delivered directly to the passenger's WhatsApp, while a monthly draw awards one fortunate traveller a Rs 5,000 EaseMyTrip voucher creating anticipation and engagement throughout the journey.

 

Running for a period of three months, the program has already transformed the travel experience for over 5,000 passengers, demonstrating significant traction and passenger adoption across Hoi's airport network. The initiative represents a paradigm shift in airport monetisation, moving beyond traditional transactional relationships to create an integrated ecosystem where dining, technology, and future travel planning converge seamlessly.

Sep 18 2025

