Filatex India standalone net profit rises 253.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 1075.93 croreNet profit of Filatex India rose 253.23% to Rs 47.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 1075.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1049.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1075.931049.10 3 OPM %7.673.95 -PBDT83.2536.55 128 PBT63.7918.35 248 NP47.5813.47 253
