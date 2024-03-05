Hong Kong Market tumbles 2.61%

China is aiming for five percent GDP growth this year but there is reluctance to use deficit spending for economic stimulus. The Chinese government has set the targeted fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio at 3% this year, down from a revised 3.8% last year.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined by 433.33 points, or 2.61%, to 16,162.64, with all but five of the 82 index members saw price declines. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 150.10 points, or 2.63%, to 5,562.73.

Among blue chips, Tencent slipped 2.9% to HK$268.20, Alibaba lost 3.3% to HK$69.70 while rival JD.com slid 7.5% to HK$82.75 before its earnings card. Online travel agency Trip.com slid 4.5% to HK$332.60 and food delivery platform Meituan lost 5.6% to HK$86.35.

Hong Kong share market finished session steep lower on Tuesday, 05 March 2024, as Chinas key parliament meeting missed expectations for big-ticket stimulus plans to prop up the struggling economy.