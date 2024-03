Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Indias unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years or above slipped to 3.1% in 2023, the lowest in the last three years, as per Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). The rate stood at 3.6% in 2022 and 4.2% in 2021. The unemployment rate in Urban area stood at 5.2% in 2023 while that in rural area stood at 2.4%.