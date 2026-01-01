Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO's loan sanctions rise 51% YoY to Rs 1.39 lakh crore in 9M FY26

HUDCO's loan sanctions rise 51% YoY to Rs 1.39 lakh crore in 9M FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation said that it has achieved loan sanctions of Rs 1,39,151.92 crore in 9M FY26, which is higher by 51% as compared with the figure of Rs 92,151 crore recorded in 9M FY25.

Loan disbursements for nine-months period ended 31st December 2025 amounted to Rs 41,346.70 crore, up 30% YoY.

For Q3 FY 2025-26, loan sanctions and loan disbursements were Rs 46,167.32 crore and Rs 15,508.25 crore, respectively.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in the business of financing housing and urban development activities in the country.

The company had recorded 3.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 709.83 crore on a 27.85% increase in revenue to Rs 3,219.03 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

 

The scrip rose 0.07% to currently trade at Rs 228.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dr Reddy's Swiss subsidiary gets USFDA CRL for biosimilar AVT03

Dr Reddy's Swiss subsidiary gets USFDA CRL for biosimilar AVT03

NCC bags orders worth Rs 1,237-cr in December

NCC bags orders worth Rs 1,237-cr in December

Weighted average lending rate stood at 8.71% at end Nov-25

Weighted average lending rate stood at 8.71% at end Nov-25

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; auto shares accelerate

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; auto shares accelerate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon