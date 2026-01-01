Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2026.

Vodafone Idea Ltd surged 9.48% to Rs 11.78 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1298.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 843.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Adani Total Gas Ltd soared 6.56% to Rs 604.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52592 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd spiked 6.22% to Rs 303. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd spurt 4.76% to Rs 415. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8392 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd jumped 4.65% to Rs 149.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

