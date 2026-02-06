Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.58% to Rs 516.00 crore

Allcargo Logistics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 516.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 519.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.516.00519.0011.8211.9548.0045.00-3.00-1.000-6.00

