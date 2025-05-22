Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICRA revises its outlook on LT rating of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank to 'negative'

ICRA revises its outlook on LT rating of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank to 'negative'

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said that ICRA has revised its rating outlook on the facilities of the bank to 'negative' from 'stable' while reaffirming the rating at '[ICRA] A+'.

The agency has reaffirmed its '[ICRA] A1+ rating on the short-term bank facilities of the bank.

ICRA stated that the revision in the outlook to negative considers the significant deterioration in Utkarsh Small Finance Banks (Utkarsh) asset quality and earnings profile in FY2025 and the subdued performance expected in the near term.

The deterioration in the asset quality was primarily on account of higher slippages in the microfinance portfolio due to various factors including, but not limited to, overleveraging by borrowers, worsened credit discipline, adverse climatic conditions and other operational challenges like employee attrition.

 

ICRA takes note of the corrective measures being taken by the bank. Although incremental inflow to the special mention account (SMA) bucket has slowed down, the near-term performance shall remain monitorable considering the tightened guardrails for the microfinance sector. Further, the asset quality in Utkarshs relatively newer product segments remains monitorable, given the sizeable scaleup in the last 2-3 years.

Also Read

Results, Exam results

Kerala DHSE 12th results out: Check pass percentage, toppers' list & more

Gujarat Titans

IPL 2025: Why Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender jersey vs LSG today?

PremiumIndusInd Bank

IIHL to support IndusInd Bank with additional equity if needed: Hinduja

Adani Ports

Adani Ports taps DBS for $150 million to finance expansion and capex

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: More than 100 Amrit Bharat stations ready today,says PM Modi

Given the deterioration in the asset quality, the banks solvency has weakened. However, Utkarsh continues to maintain an adequate capitalisation profile. Further, it is in the process of raising Tier I equity capital up to Rs 750 crore in the near-term, which shall help it maintain a prudent capitalisation profile while providing for the deterioration in the asset quality.

ICRA also takes note of the gradual improvement in Utkarshs deposit franchise with the share of retail deposits (retail term deposits + current account savings account (CASA)) increasing to 71% as of March 2025 from 66% as of March 2024. The share of CASA in total deposits stood at 22% as on 31 March 2025, similar to the March 2024 level.

Going forward, the banks ability to improve the share of the relatively lower-cost CASA deposits and keep the deposit profile granular shall remain important.

Utkarsh Micro Finance received a small finance bank (SFB) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in November 2016 and completed the conversion to an SFB in January 2017. Operating in 27 states/Union Territories (UTs), as on 31 March 2025, Utkarsh offers deposits, micro-banking loans, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans, affordable housing loans and corporate loans, among other products.

The scrip had gained 0.17% to end at Rs 23.52 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS announces 5-year engagement with Finland-based DNA

TCS announces 5-year engagement with Finland-based DNA

ABB India announces collaboration with Steel Authority of India

ABB India announces collaboration with Steel Authority of India

Mankind Pharma slides after Q4 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 421 cr

Mankind Pharma slides after Q4 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 421 cr

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A2' rating to ST facilities of Dreamfolks Services

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A2' rating to ST facilities of Dreamfolks Services

IndusInd Bank reports dismal Q4 outcome

IndusInd Bank reports dismal Q4 outcome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon