Mankind Pharma slides after Q4 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 421 cr

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Mankind Pharma slipped 3.51% to Rs 2,444.25 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 10.71% to Rs 420.77 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 471.24 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 27.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,079.37 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax from continuing operations was at Rs 515.43 crore in Q4 of FY25, registering a de-growth of 9.87% from Rs 571.91 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA grew 16.4% YoY to Rs 686 crore in the March 2025 quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 22.3% in Q4 FY25, compared to 24.3% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

 

Domestic revenue stood at Rs 2,544 crore in Q4 FY25, up by 18% YoY, while export revenue stood at Rs 535 crore, up by 100% YoY during the quarter.

Export growth was driven by an increase in its base business supported by new launches in the last 12-24 months and consolidation of BSV. During the quarter, the company has launched 1 product in Q4 FY25 and 5 products in FY25, taking the total launched products to 44 in US.

The companys consumer healthcare business reported a 14% increase in revenue to Rs 178 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by steady growth across all key brands. There was strong growth in secondary sales for Manforce Condoms, Gas-O-Fast, and HealthOK, with year-on-year increases of 17%, 29%, and 23%, respectively. The business also gained strong traction with the launches of Epic ThinX (unflavored premium category condom), Nimulid (pain management), and OvaNews (ovulation detection kit) in FY25.

Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman & managing director, Mankind Pharma, said, Mankinds revenue grew by 27% with adjusted EBITDA margins at around 23% in Q4 FY25, led by continued 1.3x outperformance in chronic, strong growth in the consumer segment, and BSV consolidation. In FY25, reported revenue growth was 19% with an adj EBITDA margin of approximately 26%.

This has been a transformative year at Mankind, with several strategic initiatives to ensure higher productivity and outperform IPM as seen in the past.

BSV integration is progressing well with key focus on R&D, improving MR productivity & scaling mandate brands across domestic & international business.

During FY25, weve laid a strong foundation to deliver long-term sustainable growth led by four key pillars - steady base business, fast growing specialty chronic, high potential OTC business, and high entry barrier super specialty portfolio of BSV.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, directly or indirectly, in Sri Lanka (Foreign WOS).

Mankind Pharma is one of the largest pharmaceutical company in India, which focuses on the domestic market with its pan-India presence. Mankind Pharma operates at the intersection of the Indian pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare sectors with the aim of providing quality products at affordable prices. The company has 25 manufacturing facilities in India manufacturing a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seal, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

