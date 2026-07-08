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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ideaforge Tech gains after board OKs opening of QIP

Ideaforge Tech gains after board OKs opening of QIP

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Ideaforge Technology added 2.03% to Rs 855 after the company the launched of qualified institutional placement for equity shares with a floor price of Rs 835.86 per equity share.

The company authorized the opening of issue on 7 July 2026.

The floor price of Rs 835.86 per equity share is at a discount 0.26% to the scrip's previous closing price of Rs 838 recorded on the BSE on Tuesday (7 July 2026).

Ideaforge Technology is a market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. It ranked 3rd globally in the dual-use category (civil and defense) drone manufacturers as per the report published by Drone Industry Insights in December 2024.

 

On a consolidated basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 59.99 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.71 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales soared 594.44% YoY to Rs 141.04 crore in Q4 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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