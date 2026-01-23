Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 79.16% to Rs 31.55 croreNet Loss of Ideaforge Technology reported to Rs 33.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 79.16% to Rs 31.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales31.5517.61 79 OPM %-84.06-99.21 -PBDT-24.97-12.81 -95 PBT-35.93-20.28 -77 NP-33.85-24.02 -41
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST