Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:11 AM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Saptak Chem & Business reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

