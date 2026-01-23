Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt standalone net profit declines 7.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 102.73 crore

Net profit of Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt declined 7.39% to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 102.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.102.7394.0993.8993.2652.5545.5831.1524.1816.4117.72

